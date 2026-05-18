Dear Todd Blanche



Addressing your question as to WHY.



Why did the outgoing Barack Obama administration do what they did to me, President Donald J. Trump, our country, and many others whose lives were turned upside down?



The short answer is because they could.



The longer answer goes back to circa October 2008, then candidate Barack Obama gave a speech and during that speech he used the phrase … “We are five days away from FUNDAMENTALLY TRANSFORMING America!”



All to say, once Barrack Hussein Obama was elected in 2008, he started in earnest to transform America into a Socialist/Marxist state instead of the constitutional republic we were designed to be (even though that hangs by a thread today, especially if no one is held accountable).



Enter Donald J. Trump circa 2015 (thank God) and he upset Obama’s long term plans. He and his initial team of warrior / patriots had to be stopped.



Yes, the Russia Gate hoax goes back to 2015. Once DJT won the GOP Primary, the fake Russia-Gate hoax began in earnest and here we are; it still goes on to this day.



The conspiracy to overthrow the presidency of these United States & put in place a very compromised candidate instead of one duly elected by we the people changed the course of their history.



Their efforts to undermine Trump are still ongoing. You can hear and see it in the rhetoric from the various people directly involved, such as the likes of Jim Comey & John Brennan



I’ve requested that 2026 be the year that we “Make Accountability Great Again.”



I pray that we (you) are able to achieve some very visible levels of accountability because if not, I am seriously concerned about the future of our Republic.



I hope this answers your question, WHY.