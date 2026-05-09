For the first time ever, the full FLYNN movie is free to watch on Substack.



Deliver the truth, whatever the cost. That was the mission when we first made this film, and it still remains the mission today. What you are about to watch is not just the story of one general, one family, or one administration. It is the story of an organized movement that weaponized the full machinery of the American justice system and the full weight of an out of control U. S. intelligence apparatus against a sitting National Security Advisor, and by extension, against every single American citizen who still believed they had a voice in their own country.



They came after me because I got in the way. They came after my family because they wanted to send a message to yours. What happened to me was never the end goal. It was the opening move in a coordinated campaign to silence the American people, dismantle every layer of accountability, and protect the machine of perpetual war from the very citizens it was built to serve. Folks, this is far bigger than me. This is about you, your family, your children, and the country we all love.



FLYNN pulls back the curtain on how it happened, who was behind it, and why they remain terrified of the truth reaching the American people.



But remember this. The story does not end in darkness. It ends in awakening. Millions of Americans are standing up, stepping up, and speaking out. Faith is rising across this land. Families are fighting back. Communities are reclaiming their voice, their schools, their elections, and their future. What the enemies of this Republic meant for destruction, Almighty God and the American people are turning into a movement that no force on earth, and no force in hell, can stop.



We are not a defeated nation. We are a nation being reborn. The local action of everyday Americans is driving national impact, and the best chapter of the American story is the one we are writing together, right now.